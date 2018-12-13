Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney’s office provided the information.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign in front of the Nye County District Attorney's Office in Pahrump.

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Magen Marie Otterstrom was charged on Nov. 26 with battery by a prisoner, a felony.

• Vincent Anthony Scocozzo was charged on Nov. 27 with burglary and grand larceny, both felonies.

• James Patrick Thatcher was charged on Nov. 26 with second-degree kidnapping of a vulnerable person, two counts, a felony; and abuse of an older or vulnerable person, two counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Chelsea Nichole DeMille was charged on Nov. 26 with second-degree kidnapping of a vulnerable person, two counts, a felony; and abuse of an older or vulnerable person, two counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Sandra Delores Wombles was charged on Nov. 26 with abuse of an older or vulnerable person, two counts, a gross misdemeanor.

• Kimberly Ann Brake was charged on Nov. 26 with burglary with prior conviction; grand larceny of motor vehicle; grand larceny; offense involving stolen vehicle; offense involving stolen property; and eluding peace officer with endangerment to person(s) or property, all felonies.

• Thomas E. Heiberger was charged on Nov. 30 with eluding a peace officer with endangerment to person(s) or property, a felony; no rear license plate; failure to maintain travel lane; failure to stop at marked stop sign; duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property; no insurance; driving without a valid license and no registration, all misdemeanors.

• Michael Ray Jones was charged on Dec. 4 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance; transportation of a controlled substance, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, and habitual criminal, two counts; all felonies; and license plate lamp required, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• David Shannon Van Skike was charged on Dec. 4 with trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance and sales of a controlled substance, first offense, both felonies.

• Tonya Capri Collier was charged on Dec. 5 with offer, attempt, or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance, first offense, two counts; and habitual criminal, two counts, both felonies.

• Jacob Aaron Patrick Barker was charged on Nov. 27 with damage to prison or jail, a gross misdemeanor.

• Thomas E. Heiberger was charged on Nov. 26 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Justin Ray Goodman was charged on Nov. 26 with domestic battery and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Mark Anthony Rowell was charged on Nov. 26 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• William V. Rydalch was charged on Nov. 26 with domestic battery on an older person, a misdemeanor.

• Leslie Alvin Stewart was charged on Nov. 26 with domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Clifford M. French was charged on Nov. 26 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Deanna M. Lewis was charged on Nov. 30 with violation of temporary or extended domestic violence protective order, a misdemeanor.

• Terrance Wayde Barnes Jr. was charged on Dec. 4 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.