Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• James Robert Bonetti was charged on Sept. 11 with possession of child pornography; promotion of sexual performance of a minor; use of a minor in producing pornography or as subject of sexual portrayal in performance; preparing, advertising or distributing materials depicting pornography involving minor; sexual assault with a child under 16, two counts; lewdness with a child under 16 years of age; lewdness with a child under 14 years of age; using tech to lure child; and statutory sexual seduction, all felonies; and distribution of harmful material to minor, a misdemeanor.

• William J. Butler was charged on Sept. 11 with possession of child pornography; promotion of sexual performance of a minor; use of a minor in producing pornography or as subject of sexual portrayal in performance; preparing, advertising or distributing materials depicting pornography involving minor; sexual assault with a child under 16, two counts; lewdness with a child under 16 years of age; lewdness with a child under 14 years of age; using tech to lure child; and statutory sexual seduction, all felonies.

• Joseph William Martin was charged on Sept. 10 with possession of a controlled substance, and offense involving stolen vehicle, both felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Vaneza Angelica Pinon-Salaices was charged on Aug. 31 with child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor; driving under the influence of alcohol; having open container of alcoholic beverage within passenger area of motor vehicle while on highway; drinking alcoholic beverage while driving motor vehicle; and battery, all misdemeanors.

• Victor M. Lira-Silva was charged on Sept. 4 with giving marijuana to a person under age 18, a gross misdemeanor; and consuming marijuana in a public place or moving vehicle, a misdemeanor

• Richard Cleaves was charged on Sept. 5 with driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; no registration; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• Ricky J. Elekana was charged on Sept. 6 with petit larceny, two counts, a misdemeanor.

• Deanna M. Lewis was charged on Sept. 6 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony James McCoy was charged on Sept. 6 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Toby Tenant was charged on Sept. 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jaydee Allen Hemphill was charged on Sept. 7 with unauthorized communication with prisoner, misdemeanor.

• Lottie Nicole Hughes was charged on Sept. 7 with unauthorized communication with prisoner, misdemeanor.

• Don Jeffery Carter was charged on Sept. 7 with speeding 11 to 20 miles over; possession of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered registration or plate; no insurance; and driving motorcycle without a valid license, all misdemeanors.

• Edna Marie Kuehl was charged on Sept. 10 with abuse of an older person, a gross misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Lynette Dawn Sandquist was charged on Sept. 11 with failure to provide sustenance for impounded/confined animals, 38 counts; and overdriving/torturing/injuring/abandoning animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, two counts, all misdemeanors.

• Christopher Zachary Salcido was charged on Sept. 17 with assault upon an officer a gross misdemeanor; and resisting public officer; and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Raymond Jagt was charged on Sept. 17 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property and immediate notice to police officer of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, both misdemeanors.