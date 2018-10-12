Nye County District Attorney’s report

The public information below was provided by the Nye County District Attorney’s office.

• Magen Marie Otterstrom was charged on Sept. 20 with grand larceny of firearm(s), a felony.

• Gregory Kerkorian was charged on Sept. 20 with animal cruelty, nine counts, all felonies; and animal cruelty, second offense, five counts, all felonies.

• Jalainne A. Singh was charged on Sept. 24 with unlawful use of a controlled substance, a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting public officer; and obstructing public officer, all misdemeanors.

• Brian Anthony Roberts was charged on Sept. 24 with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, (schedule I or II); a felony; possession of dangerous drug without prescription, a gross misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

• Crystal Elaine Griffith aka Crystal Elaine Klug was charged on Sept. 26 with fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card, two counts, a felony.

• Jonathan Gregory Ohnmacht was charged on July 19 with failure to maintain travel lane; driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance and/or with prohibited substance in blood, all misdemeanors.

• Deanna M. Lewis was charged on Sept. 6 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Anthony James McCoy was charged on Sept. 6 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Toby Tenant was charged on Sept. 7 with battery, a misdemeanor.

• Jaydee Allen Hemphill was charged on Sept. 7 with unauthorized communication with prisoner, misdemeanor.

• Lottie Nicole Hughes was charged on Sept. 7 with unauthorized communication with prisoner, misdemeanor.

• Don Jeffery Carter was charged on Sept. 7 with speeding 11 to 20 miles over; possession of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered registration or plate; no insurance; and driving motorcycle without a valid license, all misdemeanors.

• Edna Marie Kuehl was charged on Sept. 10 with abuse of an older person, a gross misdemeanor; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

• Lynette Dawn Sandquist was charged on Sept. 11 with failure to provide sustenance for impounded/confined animals, 38 counts; and overdriving/torturing/injuring/abandoning animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, two counts, all misdemeanors.

• Christopher Zachary Salcido was charged on Sept. 17 with assault upon an officer a gross misdemeanor; and resisting public officer; and obstructing a public officer, both misdemeanors.

• Raymond Jagt was charged on Sept. 17 with duty to stop at scene of accident involving damage to vehicle or property and immediate notice to police officer of accident involving damage to vehicle or property, both misdemeanors.

• James Keith Gott was charged on Sept. 17 with reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

• Steven Michael Gerardo was charged on Sept. 20 with petit larceny; obstructing a public officer; and unlawful trespass upon land, all misdemeanors.

• Donna Christine Cox was charged on Sept. 21 with failure to obtain/maintain dogs and cat license, and failure of owner to maintain vaccination of dog or cat, both misdemeanor.

• Donald Ray Cox Sr., was charged on Sept. 21 with failure to obtain/maintain dogs and cat license, and failure of owner to maintain vaccination of dog or cat, both misdemeanor.

• James Franklin Carroll Jr. was charged on Sept. 24 with driving while license cancelled, revoked, or suspended; possession of fictitious, cancelled, revoked, suspended or altered registration or plate; and no insurance, all misdemeanors.

• Jaydee Allen Hemphill was charged on Sept. 24 with battery by prisoner, a felony.

• Raymond Jagt was charged on Sept. 24 with theft of services, a misdemeanor.

• John Anthony Matacale-Mallery was charged on Sept. 26 with unlawful trespass upon land, a misdemeanor.

• Sharon Dakota Johnson was charged on Oct. 2 with battery; and resisting public officer, both misdemeanors.