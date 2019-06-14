92°F
News

Nye County District Attorney’s Report

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 14, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. This report is for May 2019 unless noted. Duplicate names represent separate cases.

“From now on, the report will list convictions, not arrests, and list convictions in both the Justice Courts and the District Courts (the old system just listed arrests but only from Justice Courts),” Arabia wrote in a letter last month to the Pahrump Valley Times. See Arabia’s full letter, which was posted May 14 with the DA’s report, on pvtimes.com

Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of May by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:

David Patillo Jr., possession of a controlled substance

Donald Hanna, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Diane Davis, first-degree arson

Chad Burrows, injury to other property

Chad Burrows, battery upon an officer

Larry Gray, unlawful disposal of garbage

Angela Perez, obtaining or possessing credit card or debit card or identifying description of credit card, credit account or debit card without consent or cardholder

Ricky Flores, attempted violation of extended harassment/stalking protective order

Ismael Villaverde-Banuelos, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription

Jason Jensen, possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing a public officer; bicycle equipment violations

Elaine Dietrich, DUI

Mary Osten, disturbing the peace

Joel Young, assault

Maryanne Vorndran, DUI

Robert Polk, petit larceny

Douglas Varin, DUI

Richard Rowland Jr., battery

Kayla Rivas, domestic battery (April case)

Cruz Garcia, petit larceny (April case)

Alberto Hernandez, driving under the influence (April case)

