Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of June by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:

Charles Kukes – possession of drug paraphernalia

Daniel Fadich – driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance

Jerrid Hutchinson – unlawful trespass upon land

Ryan Howard – driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance

Jessica Hales – basic speed 16-20 mph over limit, no proof of insurance

Jami Hollinshead – domestic battery

Trina Cable – domestic battery

Alice Hart – battery