Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.
Unless otherwise noted, convictions for the month of June by the Nye County DA’s Office are as follows:
Charles Kukes – possession of drug paraphernalia
Daniel Fadich – driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance
Jerrid Hutchinson – unlawful trespass upon land
Ryan Howard – driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance
Jessica Hales – basic speed 16-20 mph over limit, no proof of insurance
Jami Hollinshead – domestic battery
Trina Cable – domestic battery
Alice Hart – battery