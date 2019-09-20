72°F
Nye County District Attorney’s Report

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Robert Farr – Petit larceny

Ryan Howard – Disturbing the peace

Ana Tadeo-Xampala – basic speed 1-10 mph over limit

Joseph Growden – Fail to yield right of way from yield sign at controlled intersection, no driver’s license in possession

Robert Faughn – No driver’s license in possession

Christopher Campbell – Stopping, standing or parking in specified prohibited place, driving without a valid license

Joseph Attwood – Driving under the influence

Lance Englund – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Steven Bant – Domestic battery

Nico Deluise – Domestic battery

Timothy Derosia – Unlawful taking of a vehicle

Vincent Scocozzo – Grand larceny

Vincent Scocozzo – Attempted burglary, possession of firearm by prohibited person

Brian Miller – Attempted offense involving stolen vehicle

Brian Miller – Attempted trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Toni DeAngelis – Driving under the influence

Ashley Hanson – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Kevin Heikka – Domestic battery

Christofer Licomitros – Domestic battery

Amanda Martin – Domestic battery

Anthony Vasquez Jr. – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Justin Ortiz – Battery by strangulation

John Martin – Disturbing the peace

Anthony Cozad – Battery

Susann Stutts – Petit larceny x2

Chelsea Marshall – Grand larceny of a firearm, obtaining or possessing credit card without consent of cardholder

Larry Forker – attempted prohibited acts of sex offender

Kelly Bergman – Driving under the influence, second offense

Stormylee Goheen – Duty to give information and render aid, immediate notice to officer of accident involving unattended vehicle or other property

Toni DeAngelis – Reckless driving causing death or substantial bodily harm, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance

Maria Sanders – Domestic battery, second offense

Candy Simmons-Harris – Possession of controlled substance (hydrocodone) with intent to sell

Acacia Ochoa – Furnishing dangerous drug without prescription

Clifton Pappas – Torturing, maiming, mutilating or killing animal

Tyler Graham – Petit larceny

Ashley Winn – Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor thereby causing the death of another, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor thereby causing substantial bodily harm to another

Joshua Oliveira – Unlawful possession of stun device by felon

William McDermott – Injury to property $250 to $5,000

D-Adrian Hill – Sales of controlled substance

D-Adrian Hill – Sales of controlled substance

Michael Jones – Attempted high-level trafficking

Michael Jones – Low-level trafficking

Marlo Kanoho – Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Marlo Kanoho – Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Marlo Kanoho – Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Lloyd Golden – Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place, driving without a valid license

Ramon Lopez-Diaz – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Michael Silveira – Petit larceny, unlawful trespass upon land

Michael Carasco – Possession of controlled substance x2

James Gilfillan – Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense

Heather Morrow – Domestic battery, second offense

