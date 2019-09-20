Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.
Robert Farr – Petit larceny
Ryan Howard – Disturbing the peace
Ana Tadeo-Xampala – basic speed 1-10 mph over limit
Joseph Growden – Fail to yield right of way from yield sign at controlled intersection, no driver’s license in possession
Robert Faughn – No driver’s license in possession
Christopher Campbell – Stopping, standing or parking in specified prohibited place, driving without a valid license
Joseph Attwood – Driving under the influence
Lance Englund – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Steven Bant – Domestic battery
Nico Deluise – Domestic battery
Timothy Derosia – Unlawful taking of a vehicle
Vincent Scocozzo – Grand larceny
Vincent Scocozzo – Attempted burglary, possession of firearm by prohibited person
Brian Miller – Attempted offense involving stolen vehicle
Brian Miller – Attempted trafficking in a schedule I controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Toni DeAngelis – Driving under the influence
Ashley Hanson – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Kevin Heikka – Domestic battery
Christofer Licomitros – Domestic battery
Amanda Martin – Domestic battery
Anthony Vasquez Jr. – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Justin Ortiz – Battery by strangulation
John Martin – Disturbing the peace
Anthony Cozad – Battery
Susann Stutts – Petit larceny x2
Chelsea Marshall – Grand larceny of a firearm, obtaining or possessing credit card without consent of cardholder
Larry Forker – attempted prohibited acts of sex offender
Kelly Bergman – Driving under the influence, second offense
Stormylee Goheen – Duty to give information and render aid, immediate notice to officer of accident involving unattended vehicle or other property
Toni DeAngelis – Reckless driving causing death or substantial bodily harm, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance
Maria Sanders – Domestic battery, second offense
Candy Simmons-Harris – Possession of controlled substance (hydrocodone) with intent to sell
Acacia Ochoa – Furnishing dangerous drug without prescription
Clifton Pappas – Torturing, maiming, mutilating or killing animal
Tyler Graham – Petit larceny
Ashley Winn – Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor thereby causing the death of another, driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor thereby causing substantial bodily harm to another
Joshua Oliveira – Unlawful possession of stun device by felon
William McDermott – Injury to property $250 to $5,000
D-Adrian Hill – Sales of controlled substance
D-Adrian Hill – Sales of controlled substance
Michael Jones – Attempted high-level trafficking
Michael Jones – Low-level trafficking
Marlo Kanoho – Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Marlo Kanoho – Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Marlo Kanoho – Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Lloyd Golden – Stopping, standing or parking vehicle in specified prohibited place, driving without a valid license
Ramon Lopez-Diaz – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Michael Silveira – Petit larceny, unlawful trespass upon land
Michael Carasco – Possession of controlled substance x2
James Gilfillan – Driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense
Heather Morrow – Domestic battery, second offense