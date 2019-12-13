Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.
October convictions:
Matthew Koehler – Sexually motivated coercion
Eboni Cockerham – Child abuse or neglect
Jenny Hernandez – Possession of dangerous drug without prescription
Steven Overton – Domestic battery
Gilbert Ortiz – Possession of a dangerous weapon
Jim Frits – Battery by prisoner
Christopher Cochran – Unlawful to text/send/read data/talk without a hands-free device on cell phone while driving, first offense
Jeffrey Slocum – Provoking assault
Ricardo Marquez – Driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance
Michelle Fasking – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Taneka Wynne – Disturbing the peace
Stella Tallie – Driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, second offense
Justin Fish – Battery (simple)
Osbaldo Colon – Reckless driving
Joseph Engle-Campbell – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Garry – Domestic battery
Amy Pietrorazio – Controlled substance
David Pattillo Jr. – Controlled substance
Danny Lisk – Using tech to lure a child
Martin Romero-Gallegos – Battery by strangulation
Alexazandra Wegener – Possession of a controlled substance
Joshua Oliveira – Unlawful possession of a stun device by felon
Jennifer Kleinert – Battery (simple)
Jami Hollinshead – Disturbing the peace
Diane Walters – Probation violation
Christian Jaro – Attempted lewdness with a child under 14 years of age
Raymond Kenyon – Attempted prohibited person in possession of firearm
Troy Fisher – Petit larceny
Troy Fisher – Unlawful trespass upon land
Bobby Stewart Jr. – Driving under the influence of controlled substance
Albino Tarango – Disturbing the peace
Sondra Wishon – Crossing other than at crosswalk
Toni Finnegan – Child endangerment
Brittaney Warner – Attempt unlawful possession of stun device by felon
McKenzie Harris – Attempted possession of firearm with serial number changed/altered/removed or obliterated
Robert Carter – Battery causing substantial bodily harm
Kelly Zahn – Battery (simple)
Scottilyn Barnum – Petit larceny
Eboni Cockerham – Domestic battery
Robert Gibson – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Robert Botello – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Christopher Hoard – Domestic battery
Gregory Kerkorian – Animal cruelty
Darci Bolen – Disturbing the peace
Lea Armendariz – No insurance, no registration
Bengie Crawford – Stopping, standing or parking in specified places
Isayah LeFave – Grand larceny of motor vehicle
Erika Stoddard – Offense involving stolen vehicle
Michael Kinnison – Offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance
Orion Burnette – Unlawful use of controlled substance (methamphetamine)
Sarah Klawitter – Possession of controlled substance (heroin)
Jennifer Cook – Possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce
Michael Kinnison – Offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance (Hydrocodone)
Gregory Kerkorian – Animal cruelty
Isayah LeFave – Grand larceny of motor vehicle
Erika Stoddard – Offense involving stolen vehicle
Jill Wild – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce
Jeffrey Scott – Driving under the influence of alcohol
Charles Magpie – Battery by prisoner
Karla Guzman-Mendoza – Petit larceny
November convictions:
Ramona Barron – Disturbing the peace
John Sanchez – Reckless driving
Edgar Alvarez – Battery
Timothy Donnelly – No insurance
Mary Tucker – Possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce
Jeffrey Jenkins – Battery (simple)
Dolten Delapena – Petit larceny
Dolten Delapena – Obtaining money under false pretenses
Aaron – Attempted offense involving stolen vehicle
Shannon Reid – Possession of controlled substance
Jason Weaver – Headlights required
William Wade – Unlawful use of controlled substance
Shawn Kelley – Attempting to use tech to lure a child
Jamie Hall – Possession of controlled substance
Robert Windle – Child abuse or neglect
Caleman Huckeby – Violation of extended order for domestic violence
Brandon Mendez Klann – Uttering forged instrument
Ashley Kehoe – Possession of drug paraphernalia
Adam Purvis – Obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for other unlawful purpose
Christopher Goergen – Attempted eluding peace officer with endangerment to person or property
John Maske – Indecent or obscene exposure
Vernon Baske Jr. – Embezzlement value less than $650
Tommy Bridges – Domestic battery
Adam Dashiell – Driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended, unregistered vehicle, unlawful act, proof of insurance
Stephanie Haskett-Carrasco – Domestic battery