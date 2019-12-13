Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

(Thinkstock)

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

October convictions:

Matthew Koehler – Sexually motivated coercion

Eboni Cockerham – Child abuse or neglect

Jenny Hernandez – Possession of dangerous drug without prescription

Steven Overton – Domestic battery

Gilbert Ortiz – Possession of a dangerous weapon

Jim Frits – Battery by prisoner

Jim Frits – Battery by prisoner

Christopher Cochran – Unlawful to text/send/read data/talk without a hands-free device on cell phone while driving, first offense

Jeffrey Slocum – Provoking assault

Ricardo Marquez – Driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance

Michelle Fasking – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Taneka Wynne – Disturbing the peace

Stella Tallie – Driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, second offense

Justin Fish – Battery (simple)

Osbaldo Colon – Reckless driving

Joseph Engle-Campbell – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Garry – Domestic battery

Amy Pietrorazio – Controlled substance

David Pattillo Jr. – Controlled substance

Danny Lisk – Using tech to lure a child

Martin Romero-Gallegos – Battery by strangulation

Alexazandra Wegener – Possession of a controlled substance

Joshua Oliveira – Unlawful possession of a stun device by felon

Jennifer Kleinert – Battery (simple)

Jami Hollinshead – Disturbing the peace

Diane Walters – Probation violation

Christian Jaro – Attempted lewdness with a child under 14 years of age

Raymond Kenyon – Attempted prohibited person in possession of firearm

Troy Fisher – Petit larceny

Troy Fisher – Unlawful trespass upon land

Troy Fisher – Unlawful trespass upon land

Bobby Stewart Jr. – Driving under the influence of controlled substance

Bobby Stewart Jr. – Driving under the influence of controlled substance

Albino Tarango – Disturbing the peace

Sondra Wishon – Crossing other than at crosswalk

Toni Finnegan – Child endangerment

Brittaney Warner – Attempt unlawful possession of stun device by felon

McKenzie Harris – Attempted possession of firearm with serial number changed/altered/removed or obliterated

Robert Carter – Battery causing substantial bodily harm

Kelly Zahn – Battery (simple)

Scottilyn Barnum – Petit larceny

Eboni Cockerham – Domestic battery

Robert Gibson – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Robert Botello – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Christopher Hoard – Domestic battery

Gregory Kerkorian – Animal cruelty

Darci Bolen – Disturbing the peace

Lea Armendariz – No insurance, no registration

Bengie Crawford – Stopping, standing or parking in specified places

Isayah LeFave – Grand larceny of motor vehicle

Erika Stoddard – Offense involving stolen vehicle

Michael Kinnison – Offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance

Michael Kinnison – Offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance

Orion Burnette – Unlawful use of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Sarah Klawitter – Possession of controlled substance (heroin)

Jennifer Cook – Possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

Jennifer Cook – Possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

Sarah Klawitter – Possession of controlled substance (heroin)

Orion Burnette – Unlawful use of controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Michael Kinnison – Offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance (Hydrocodone)

Michael Kinnison – Offer, attempt or commission of unauthorized act(s) relating to controlled substance (Hydrocodone)

Gregory Kerkorian – Animal cruelty

Isayah LeFave – Grand larceny of motor vehicle

Erika Stoddard – Offense involving stolen vehicle

Jill Wild – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

Jeffrey Scott – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Jeffrey Scott – Driving under the influence of alcohol

Charles Magpie – Battery by prisoner

Karla Guzman-Mendoza – Petit larceny

November convictions:

Ramona Barron – Disturbing the peace

John Sanchez – Reckless driving

Edgar Alvarez – Battery

Timothy Donnelly – No insurance

Mary Tucker – Possession of drug(s) which may not be introduced into interstate commerce

Jeffrey Jenkins – Battery (simple)

Dolten Delapena – Petit larceny

Dolten Delapena – Obtaining money under false pretenses

Aaron – Attempted offense involving stolen vehicle

Shannon Reid – Possession of controlled substance

Jason Weaver – Headlights required

William Wade – Unlawful use of controlled substance

Shawn Kelley – Attempting to use tech to lure a child

Jamie Hall – Possession of controlled substance

Jamie Hall – Possession of controlled substance

Robert Windle – Child abuse or neglect

Caleman Huckeby – Violation of extended order for domestic violence

Brandon Mendez Klann – Uttering forged instrument

Ashley Kehoe – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Adam Purvis – Obtaining and using personal identifying information of another person to harm or impersonate person, to obtain certain nonpublic records or for other unlawful purpose

Christopher Goergen – Attempted eluding peace officer with endangerment to person or property

John Maske – Indecent or obscene exposure

Vernon Baske Jr. – Embezzlement value less than $650

Tommy Bridges – Domestic battery

Adam Dashiell – Driving while license cancelled, revoked or suspended, unregistered vehicle, unlawful act, proof of insurance

Stephanie Haskett-Carrasco – Domestic battery