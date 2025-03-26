Nye County HHS Social Services Fair returning for the 10th year

Pahrump Valley Times file The Nye County Social Services Fair is set for this Friday, March 28 with over 60 vendors slated to be in attendance.

Pahrump Valley Times file The annual Social Services Fair offers area residents the chance to learn about all sorts of services and resources available locally, from healthcare to career development to aging services and more.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Representatives from dozens of different organizations, businesses and entities will fill the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center on Friday, March 28 for the 10th Annual Social Services Fair, hosted by Nye County Health and Human Services.

Life is full of challenges - from the financial to the physical to the mental - and meeting those challenges head-on can be very difficult without the right resources. Simply knowing where to turn when a need arises, therefore, can be a powerful tool in helping residents to live their best lives.

In an effort to ensure that those residing in Pahrump and the surrounding areas are armed with connections that can benefit them, no matter what phase they may be in, Nye County Health and Human Service (HHS) hosts a yearly gathering of businesses and organizations that can provide services and assistance to the community. The 10th Annual Social Services Fair is just around the corner and everyone, from individuals to families to those in their golden years, is encouraged to stop in this Friday to learn more.

“Come and learn about the many benefits available in our county at this free event, open to the public, with over 60 vendors,” Nye County Health and Human Services Director Karyn Smith encouraged. “Included will be community and state resource agencies, Medicare/Medicaid/veterans’ resources, free raffle drawings and much more.”

The mission of Nye County HHS is, “To help Nye County residents achieve and sustain self-sufficiency in order to reach their full potential,” and its vision is, “That our innovative programs, services and referrals will assist in providing the building blocks for Nye County residents to establish strong foundations and well-being, creating a better community for everyone.”

There are many programs and services available right through Nye County HHS, such as basic services that include food, rental and utility assistance, medical and psychological care for sexual assault victims and the Ryan White Funds HIV-AIDS program, each with its own funding limitations and eligibility requirements.

For all residents of the county, regardless of age or financial status, there is the Nye County Prescription Discount Program, a discount card that is accepted at over 50,000 retail pharmacies nationwide. The MyCountyCares Program, which is comprised of two aspects, is also offered to area residents and provides plans for discounted telehealth and dental care.

More information on each of these HHS programs will be available at the 10th Annual Social Services Fair, along with plenty more.

Set to join in the fair on Saturday are a host of healthcare-related entities, including the Nevada Dept. of Public and Behavioral Health, Nevada Dept. of Aging and Disability Services, Nye County Community Health Nurse, Keney Behavioral Health and Trusted Ally Home Care. First Choice Pregnancy Center and Premier Adoption Agency are slated to attend, too, as are Serenity Health, the Southern Nevada Health District, Nathan Adelson Hospice and others.

For those who may be in need of legal assistance, Nevada Legal Services and the Southern Nevada Senior Law Program will be on site. Representatives from the office of Congressman Steven Horsford are scheduled to be at the fair, along with staff with the Nevada Treasury, Disability Health Center of Nevada and Adult Protective Services.

One of the valley’s newest programs, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, will be on hand to discuss its activities and Bikers Against Child Abuse will be out to share its mission. Great Basin College will have a presence at the fair, as will the NyE Communities Coalition, NV Care Connection at Jewish Family Services Agency, Olive Crest and more.

The 10th Annual Social Services Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 28 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information call 775-751-7095.

