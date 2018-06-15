Nye County hires new Tonopah prosecutor

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jason Dworin was selected to serve as the new prosecutor for the Town of Tonopah, after a nationwide search. As the Assistant Bar Counsel for the State of Nevada, Dworin served as the lead prosecutor in more than 50 formal hearings involving attorney discipline and the violations of the Nevada Rules of Professional Conduct. He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia back in 1999.

The Nye County district attorney’s office has hired a prosecutor for the town of Tonopah.

Jason Dworin comes to the job with an extensive prosecutorial background.

Nye County District Attorney Angela Bello said Dworin was selected after a nationwide search to fill the position following the resignation of former prosecutor John Friel earlier this year.

Dworin is scheduled to begin his duties next month.

“He’s currently working at the Nevada State Bar in the ethics division, so he has a great deal of experience as a prosecutor,” Bello said. “He is scheduled to start on July 3rd. Even though it was a nationwide search, we found someone right here in Nevada to fill that position. He is used to rural communities and he’s happy to return back to a rural community.”

Additionally, Bello said the vacancy since February created a huge strain on the district attorney’s office due mainly to the travel time between Pahrump and Tonopah.

“We are very excited because he will actually be relocating to Tonopah and that was one of our difficulties,” she said. “We wanted someone who will actually live there where they can get to know the community and are available as they need to be. The position covers both Beatty and Tonopah as well as other cases from up north, including Round Mountain and Gabbs. I am relieved and I am very thrilled to have him come aboard.”

Dworin, who is fluent in Spanish, also comes to the position with a military background, where he served in the United States Navy as a linguist and analyst on Latin American affairs from 1989 to 1993.

As the assistant bar counsel for the state of Nevada, Dworin served as the lead prosecutor in more than 50 formal hearings involving attorney discipline and the violations of the Nevada Rules of Professional Conduct.

He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia in 1999.

“Jason has been a prosecutor for a long time,” Bello noted. “He will be a great asset to this office and we are looking forward to having him.”

