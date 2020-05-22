Nye County primary elections underway

The 2020 primary is Tuesday, June 9 and the election is well underway, with Nye County residents poised to play their part in determining a variety of primary races this election cycle, including those for Nye County Commission District 1, 2 and 3, Nye County School District Board of Trustees Area VI, Nevada Assembly District 36 and Nevada Congressional District 4.

The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nevada will be taking part via absentee ballots, a precautionary measure being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times)

While a majority of the primary contest winners will face a continued campaign up until the 2020 general election, for two of the elected offices up for grabs the primary election will cinch the seats. These primary-only battles include commission district 2 and assembly district 36, each of which has just two Republicans running for the post.

The 2020 primary election is taking place in a much altered manner this year, with COVID-19 prompting Nevada’s election officials to switch from the traditional format to an all-absentee-ballot system.

Voters should have already received their absentee ballots in the mail and there are two options for returning them.

Residents must cast their votes, place their signature on their ballots and submit them either via U.S. mail or by dropping them off in person at the Nye County Clerk’s Office in either Pahrump, 1520 E. Basin Avenue or Tonopah, 101 Radar Road.

All mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by Primary Election Day, June 9 and received by the clerk’s office no later than seven days following the primary election.

As of the close of business on Wednesday, May 20, Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino reported that a total of 5,166 voted ballots had been returned thus far. Her office has also received about 3,800 ballots labeled as undeliverable.