Nye County primary elections underway
The 2020 primary is Tuesday, June 9 and the election is well underway, with Nye County residents poised to play their part in determining a variety of primary races this election cycle, including those for Nye County Commission District 1, 2 and 3, Nye County School District Board of Trustees Area VI, Nevada Assembly District 36 and Nevada Congressional District 4.
While a majority of the primary contest winners will face a continued campaign up until the 2020 general election, for two of the elected offices up for grabs the primary election will cinch the seats. These primary-only battles include commission district 2 and assembly district 36, each of which has just two Republicans running for the post.
The 2020 primary election is taking place in a much altered manner this year, with COVID-19 prompting Nevada’s election officials to switch from the traditional format to an all-absentee-ballot system.
Voters should have already received their absentee ballots in the mail and there are two options for returning them.
Residents must cast their votes, place their signature on their ballots and submit them either via U.S. mail or by dropping them off in person at the Nye County Clerk’s Office in either Pahrump, 1520 E. Basin Avenue or Tonopah, 101 Radar Road.
All mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by Primary Election Day, June 9 and received by the clerk’s office no later than seven days following the primary election.
As of the close of business on Wednesday, May 20, Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino reported that a total of 5,166 voted ballots had been returned thus far. Her office has also received about 3,800 ballots labeled as undeliverable.
At a glance
Voter registration information for the 2020 Primary
May 22 to June 4 – Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website but will have to appear in person at the Nye County Clerk’s Office to be issued a replacement ballot or, for new registrations, a provisional ballot. New registrants must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada ID along with proof of residency.
May 23 to June 5 – New voters can take part in same day in-person registration and existing voters can update their registration information at the Nye County Clerk’s Office during early voting hours and on election day.
Early Voting Hours
Saturday, May 23 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 30 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, June 1 to Friday June 5 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 9 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Source: Nye County Clerk’s Office
By the Numbers
Active voter registration statistics for Nye County
Republican – 14,926
Democrat – 7,421
Independent American – 2,026
Libertarian – 322
Nonpartisan – 5,964
Other – 158
Total – 30,817
Source: Nevada Secretary of State
Active voter registration statistics for Nevada
Republican – 530,631
Democrat – 625,697
Independent American – 71,045
Libertarian – 15,818
Nonpartisan – 367,024
Other – 12,200
Total – 1,622,415