News

Nye County reopens office, one masked visitor at a time

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 2, 2020 - 2:22 pm
 

Nye County announced Monday on its Facebook page that it is, with restrictions, reopening the Planning Department and Building and Safety Division.

They are now open to the public at 250 N. Highway 160 in Pahrump by appointment only from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; the office is closed on Fridays. Those with appointments should call 775-751-4249 upon arrival to let the staff know they are in the building. Only one person allowed in the lobby at all times for the Planning counter and the Building Department counter.

All persons are required to wear a mask prior to entering the building and for the entire duration of the stay, no exceptions.

Please see see the flyer for full details at http://nyecounty.net/DocumentCenter/View/36755/Planning-Department-and-Building—Safety-operations-starting-June-1-2020-pdf

The Planning Department page is at http://nyecounty.net/105/Planning, while the Building and Safety page is at http://nyecounty.net/1074/Department-Operations-Regarding-COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The improvements to the facility include isolation and dec ...
Tonopah health care provider expands services
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Central Nevada Regional Care, a new health care provider in Tonopah, began operations in March and offers walk-in urgent and primary care services seven days a week.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to ...
Nevada Health Response releases Phase 2 guidance
Staff Report

Nevada Health Response issued specific guidelines for 16 categories of industries to use as they enter Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s roadmap for reopening the state.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall for 4th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 15,607 for the week ending May 23, down 2,230 claims, or 12.5 percent, compared to last week’s total of 17,837. This is the fourth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims. Through the week ending May 23, there have been 495,840 initial claims filed in 2020, 474,488 of which have come in the last 11 weeks.

Deb Cobb/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of sets of finished masks, reflecting hour ...
STEVE SEBELIUS: Masks really shouldn’t be political
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although most people agree with the idea of wearing masks in public, they have still become a political symbol in a divided nation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Nevada Health Response adds testing locator map
Staff Report

As Nevada moves into Phase 2 of its reopening of businesses and social activities statewide, testing for COVID-19 is an important tool for health officials and professionals who are working hard to ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one.

Getty Images In a 5-4 decision issued late Friday, the court upheld the state’s right to imp ...
Supreme Court rejects California church’s challenge
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Chief Justice John Roberts again was the deciding vote Friday when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a California church’s attempt to overturn the state’s coronavirus restrictions on in-person religious services.

Nevada Department of Transportation Cracks in the pavement show some of the damage caused to U. ...
U.S. 95 closing for repairs in Nye, Esmeralda counties
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation is temporarily closing U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions from 6 a.m. June 3, through 4 p.m. June 17 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a closure needed for $2.43 million in federally funded emergency repairs.

Golden Casino Group While some areas of the resorts will be closed during an initial reopening ...
Golden announces Pahrump properties will reopen June 4
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Golden Entertainment, Inc., announced Friday that Pahrump Nugget Hotel &Casino, Gold Town Casino and Lakeside Casino &RV Park will reopen at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.

Administration considers resuming nuclear testing
Administration considers resuming nuclear testing
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Trump administration has discussed whether to conduct the first U.S. nuclear test explosion since 1992 in a move that would have far-reaching consequences for relations with other nuclear powers and reverse a decades-long moratorium on such actions, the Washington Post reported Thursday.