Nye County reopens office, one masked visitor at a time

Nye County announced Monday on its Facebook page that it is, with restrictions, reopening the Planning Department and Building and Safety Division.

They are now open to the public at 250 N. Highway 160 in Pahrump by appointment only from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; the office is closed on Fridays. Those with appointments should call 775-751-4249 upon arrival to let the staff know they are in the building. Only one person allowed in the lobby at all times for the Planning counter and the Building Department counter.

All persons are required to wear a mask prior to entering the building and for the entire duration of the stay, no exceptions.

Please see see the flyer for full details at http://nyecounty.net/DocumentCenter/View/36755/Planning-Department-and-Building—Safety-operations-starting-June-1-2020-pdf

The Planning Department page is at http://nyecounty.net/105/Planning, while the Building and Safety page is at http://nyecounty.net/1074/Department-Operations-Regarding-COVID-19.