Nye County residents reminded 2020 Census still underway

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 28, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Earlier this month, the U.S. Census Bureau kicked off the follow-up phase for the 2020 census, with census takers, known as enumerators, starting the arduous but very necessary task of knocking on the doors of households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.

As of Aug. 25, the Census Bureau was reporting a self-response rate of 63.7% in Nevada, which is already 2.3% higher than the 2010 final self-response rate. For 2020, a further 9.8% of the state’s population has been counted through the process of enumeration thus far.

Nye County’s numbers are much lower than the state as a whole, with the self-response rate reported at just 45.3%. Figures detailing what percentage of Nye County has been counted through enumeration so far was not available.

The nation overall has seen 64.6% of the population self-responding, with 13.7% more counted via enumeration.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still present in America, the U.S. Census Bureau has instituted some new procedures to help ensure the safety of both census workers and those being counted. All census takers are required to wear a face mask and follow all CDC guidelines, as well as any local public health guidelines. They are also required to complete virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing and other health and safety protocols before hitting the streets to begin visiting homes.

Census takers will be carrying an ID page that contains their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date, making them easy to identify when they come to the door.

If no one answers when the census taker knocks, they will leave a notice explaining that they have visited and detailing how residents can respond online, by phone or by mail.

“People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020 is counted,” information from the Census Bureau states.

According to the 2020 census website, enumerators will continue to knock on doors until Sept. 30.

It is not too late for households to self-respond and prevent that knock on the door, with three options available to make the process as easy and convenient as possible.

“Households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more,” a news release from the U.S. Census Bureau details. “Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.”

For anyone who decides to fill out the 2020 census paper questionnaire they received in the mail, it is important to remember to use only black or blue ink, not pencil. Residents should also note that these invitations to fill out the paper questionnaire are not addressed to the person by name, they will simply be addressed to “Resident.”

Prior to filling out the questionnaire by mail, online or over the phone, residents should also determine who is considered the head of the household. “If you’re the only person in your home, then you are Person 1 (head of household). If more than one person lives in your home, Person 1 is generally someone whose name is on the mortgage or rental agreement and who is over the age of 15,” tips from the Census Bureau explain.

It is also very important to make sure that everyone who lives in the household is counted, including children. “Count everyone who lives and sleeps in your home most of the time, including relatives, friends and others,” the tips list details. Information on who to count can be found at www.2020Census.gov

The U.S. Census Bureau has been repeatedly emphasizing the importance of taking part in the 2020 census. Not only is the decennial census mandated by the U.S. Constitution, it also determines political representation, including the number of U.S. House of Representatives seats each state has. In addition, the 2020 census will be key in the redrawing of congressional and state legislative district boundaries. Finally, the census will play a major role in determining how and where hundreds of billions of federal dollars are spent over the next decade and will help guide lawmakers, business owners and many others in decision making by showing where communities need new schools, clinics, roads and services for families, older adults and children.

“The final push for the 2020 census is here and it’s crucial all community members respond as it will impact community funding for the next 10 years,” a news release reiterated . “If someone is unsure if they’ve responded to the 2020 census, they should respond again as duplicates will be removed by data specialists. The Census Bureau needs an accurate and complete count and wants to ensure every household is included.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

