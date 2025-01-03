Nye County School District implements unified cell phone policy

Cell phones will be powered off from the start of the school day until the final bell of the last instructional period.

The Nye County School District Board of Trustees approved a district-wide cell phone policy as a decisive step to create a more focused learning environment. The policy, passed on December 12 in a 4-3 vote, will go into effect across all Nye County schools when students return from winter break on January 6.

This policy aims to improve student learning, reduce instances of inappropriate technology use and cyberbullying, and increase social interaction among students. “We believe this policy is a necessary step to enhance the educational experience for all our students,” says Superintendent Dr. Joe Gent. “By limiting distractions, we hope to create a more focused and productive learning environment where students can thrive.”

“We understand that this may be a significant change for some of our families, but we believe that it is a necessary step to improve student learning,” says Bryan Wulfenstein, president of the Board of Trustees. “We encourage parents and students to familiarize themselves with the new policy and to reach out to their site administrator with any questions or concerns.”

This new policy builds upon existing restrictions but introduces stricter enforcement and consistency. Students will now be prohibited from having their phones out at all during the school day unless granted permission for specific circumstances, such as meeting medical needs or fulfilling requirements outlined in an Individualized Education Plan (IEP). This change aims to create a unified approach across all schools and classrooms, fostering an environment that prioritizes learning and minimizes distractions.

Under the unified policy:

■ Cell phones must be powered off and stored out of sight in backpacks or bags—not in pockets—from the start of the school day until the final bell of the last instructional period.

■ Electronic devices, including earbuds, headphones, and speakers, are also included in the policy and must remain out of sight.

■ Smartwatches must be set to airplane mode.

■ During a crisis event necessitating a school lockdown, students may access their cell phones for emergency communication purposes.

■ Parents/legal guardians may request special exceptions for medical conditions from the site administrator. This regulation does not hinder NCSD compliance with Federal 504 and IDEA laws.

Any visible devices will be considered “in use” and will be confiscated by staff. The consequences are as follows:

■ First Violation — Confiscation: The device will be returned to the student at the end of the day after a parent or guardian is contacted.

■ Second and Subsequent Violations — Confiscation: Parents or guardians must come to the school to retrieve the device, and students will receive a disciplinary infraction in line with their school’s progressive discipline policy.

The district encourages parents and guardians to discuss the policy with their children and support schools in maintaining a productive educational atmosphere. By unifying cell phone rules, Nye County schools aim to foster better engagement and success for students in every classroom.