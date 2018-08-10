Nye County schools set to get underway

Students and parents are gearing up for another year at Pahrump and other southern Nye County towns.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School will play on a new baseball field, left, and a new football field in the 2018-2019 school year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Students are gearing up for the start of the 2018-2019 school year. Classes begin on Aug. 13, 2018 for kindergarten to 12th grade with pre-K students starting on Aug. 20.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Students and parents are readying for the start of the 2018-2019 school bus. Instruction starts on Aug. 13 for first through 12th graders.

Students entering first through 12th grade will enter their classrooms on Aug. 13 with pre-K and kindergartners starting a week later on Aug. 20.

The 2018-2019 school year will bring new class offerings for high school students.

Jennifer Ehrheart, who is starting her second year as principal of Pahrump Valley High School, sent the Pahrump Valley Times a list of new courses for the upcoming school year. New courses range from AP Spanish and AP statistics to art fundamentals, ancient studies and film studies. Over a dozen new courses are planned to be offered at the high school for the new year.

Freshman orientation is set to run from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday (today). Parents and incoming freshman students will be able to meet with counselors, teachers and administration during the event.

That event runs consecutively with an open house/back to school night where students can meet their teachers from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

High school students should mark their calendars if they’re interested in getting their photo in the 2019 yearbook. Pictures for all students are on Aug. 27, and seniors are reminded that this is their last opportunity to get a photo for the yearbook, according to information on the school’s website.

For seniors who want to order pictures, head to BellPhoto.com and enter the school code of Pharumpsrs19.

Area elementary schools are also planning open house events after instruction starts.

Manse Elementary, Hafen Elementary and JG Johnson Elementary are set to have an open house on Aug. 15. All those events are scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their respective campuses.

Beatty High School will also host its open house event starting at 5: 30 p.m. on Aug. 15. The event is scheduled to last one hour at the 1 Hornet Ave. campus.

Classes at the Beatty High School are set to begin at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com