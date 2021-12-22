Nye County seeking new health officer

Nye County is searching for a new county health office to ensure the communities its serves receive adequate public health care.

“Nye County is seeking qualified individuals interested in serving as the Nye County Health Officer for a term to expire on Jan. 1, 2023,” a new release issued by Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly on Dec. 14 stated. “Any parties interested in applying for this position, please send a letter of interest with resume to the Nye County Manager’s Office.”

The county health officer is a position mandated by Nevada law. Each county maintains a board of health, the members of which include all sitting county commissioners, the sheriff and a county health officer, who serves as chair.

The county health officer plans, organizes, directs, coordinates and administers public health programs in the county and develops and interprets public health policies regarding the enforcement of public health laws and regualtions. They also will be responsible for coordinating county programs and functions with state and federal programs, as well as those of other departments and agencies.

Nye County Department of Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis is acting as interim county health officer, in addition to his duties as head of emergency management and Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue Service chief. Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that much of the job includes attending various meetings with both local and state officials. With COVID-19 still a major concern, he said, a lot of the discussions pertains to facts and figures surrounding the pandemic.

The county health office is tasked with assisting clinics in controlling and preventing communicable diseases. They will respond to COVID-19 safety and compliance concerns within the county and direct the preparations of, prepare and provide reports to the Nye County Board of Health, State Board of Health, Nye County manager and other interested parties.

The county health officer serves as liaison with groups and agencies whose activities impact the health needs of Nye County communities.

The compensation for the Nye County Health Officer will be $2,500 a month.

For more information, contact nyeadmin@co.nye.nv.us by Jan. 14, 2022.

