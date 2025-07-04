Nye County seeking new public defender

Nye County is now accepting Letters of Interest, including qualifications, from attorneys and law firms interested in contracting for public defender services for indigent defendants in Beatty, Pahrump, Tonopah Justice Courts, and the 5th Judicial District Court.

It is county’s intent to secure the services of independent attorneys and/or law firms to be primary counsel for indigent clients throughout all phases of criminal proceedings, including juvenile and child welfare cases.

The contract will be for an amount up to $200,000 annually, depending on qualifications, payable in equal quarterly installments. The successful applicants will contract with Nye County as an independent contractor and will not be entitled to any county benefits.

The attorney and/or law firm will represent adult criminal defendants that a court in Nye County has determined to be indigent, except for capital cases. The representation will include all stages of the criminal proceedings, including direct appeals, revocation of probation or parole, and specialty courts, as well as attend Justice Court 72-hour in-custody hearings on a rotating basis with other consortium counsel as scheduled.

They will also agree to provide legal service to Juvenile Court of Nye County, providing legal representation for a child alleged to be delinquent or in need of supervision when a court orders the appointment in accord with NRS Chapter 62, and perform the services of an attorney for a child, parent, or other person responsible for a child’s welfare when that parent or other person responsible is alleged to have abused or neglected that child and the court orders the appointment of attorney pursuant to NRS 432B.420, or any subsequent proceedings under NRS Chapter 128.

The Attorney and/or law firm shall continue to perform services for any appointed client for which said Attorney is the counsel of record on the effective date of the agreement.

The Attorney and/or law firm must demonstrate compliance with the standards and regulations of the Board of Indigent Defense Services pertaining to training, education, and qualifications by submitting an application to the Department of Indigent Defense Services.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the performance of all of the obligations under contract in conformance with the Nevada State Bar Association Rules of Professional Conduct, the ABA Model Rules of Professional Conduct and the Permanent Regulations of the Board of Indigent Defense Services, adopted October 6, 2021.

For application requirements, please visit: https:hal.nv.gov/form/DIDs/Application

The deadline for submittal of letters of interest is July 25, 2025, by 5 p.m. Contract will be awarded to successful applicant on Aug. 5, 2025.

Send letters of interest to: Lorina Dellinger, Assistant County Manager, P.O. Box 153, 101 Radar Road, Tonopah, NV 89049 or email: ldellinger@nyecountynv.gov