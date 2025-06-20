Nye County seeks to fill position on Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council

The two-year term appointee will provide input and recommendations regarding various criminal justice issues.

Nye County is requesting applications, along with letters of qualifications and/or resumes from community stakeholders from the criminal justice system and mental health and treatment communities interested in serving the Nevada Local Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council (NLJRCC).

The Council was formed pursuant to Assembly Bill 236 to provide input and recommendations regarding various criminal justice issues and matters that are important at the local level. The term of the appointment will be two (2) years, beginning August 2025, concluding July 2027.

Applications are available for pickup at the Nye County Administration Offices located at 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr., Suite 100, Pahrump and 101 Radar Rd., Tonopah, or available to print from www.nyecountynv.gov. Applications must be submitted to a Nye County Administration Office by 5:00 p.m. July 3, 2025.

