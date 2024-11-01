Nye County Senior Center Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 4 – November 8.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini salad, w/w bread, orange-mango cup, creamy ravioli soup;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding, tortellini meatball soup;

Wednesday – Low-sodium pineapple ham, au gratin potatoes, 4-way blend veggies, DVH birthday cupcakes, spinach black bean soup;

Thursday – Turkey chili with rice, w/w bread, Jell-O, mushroom soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, garlic butter noodles, peas, w/w bread, salad pinto bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Sandy – Humana/Medicare, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Farmers Ins., Medicare info, open enrollment, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Phoenix – open enrollment, 10 a.m.; 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Whistle – open enrollment, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of November 4 – November 8.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Because of the continual rise in food /utilities/etc. costs we have found it necessary to raise meal prices. Effective Sept. 1, Senior meals will be $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Beef Roast

Tuesday – Pulled Pork BBQ

Wednesday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Thursday – Country-Fried Steak

Friday – Fried Fish

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 4 – November 8.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Wednesday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Thursday – Mambo pork roast, corn muffin, broccoli, tossed salad, cantaloupe;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.