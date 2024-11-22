72°F
Nye County Senior Menus

November 22, 2024 - 4:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 25 – November 29.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Crab baked pasta, veggies, peach cobbler, chicken veggie soup;

Tuesday – Mac and cheese, spinach, broccoli, mixed berry cup, cabbage soup;

Wednesday – THANKSGIVING DINNER: Turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, green bean casserole, fruit salad, rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie;

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY;

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING FAMILY DAY.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Farmers Ins., Medicare info, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday –No activities – Thanksgiving Dinner, 11 a.m.;

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY;

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING FAMILY DAY.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of November 25 – November 29.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Steak Fajitas (Dinner meal – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Egg Salad Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Thanksgiving Dinner (Meal – 4-6 p.m.) To go orders must be called in by Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., $1 extra fee will be added per order. Delivery will be for regular customers only.

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY;

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING FAMILY DAY.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 25 – November 29.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, low-sodium bacon strips, hash browns, orange juice;

Wednesday – Low-sodium tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich, 3-bean salad, sliced peaches;

Thursday – CLOSED – HAPPY THANKSGIVING;

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING FAMILY DAY.

