Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 23 – December 27.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Christmas Dinner: Low-sodium spiral ham, yams, broccoli/cheese casserole, fruit salad, w/w roll, cherry surprise dessert;

Tuesday – CLOSED – CHRISTMAS EVE;

Wednesday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS;

Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, veggie medley, w/w bread, spiced applesauce, red bean soup;

Friday – Baked crab pasta, peas and carrots, spiced pears, beef barley soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – No activities- Christmas Dinner;

Tuesday – CLOSED – CHRISTMAS EVE;

Wednesday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of December 23 – December 27.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Baked Ham Dinner (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Open-faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS;

Thursday – Sloppy Joe’s (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Mac and Cheese with Hotdogs (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 23 – December 27.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Wednesday – CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS;

Thursday – Turkey bean burrito, Spanish rice, seasoned zucchini, apricot halves, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.