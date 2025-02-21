58°F
Nye County Senior Menus

February 21, 2025 - 4:10 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 24 – February 28.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, oranges, beef and rice soup;

Tuesday – Low-sodium ham steak, baked beans, green beans, pineapple, creamy spinach soup;

Wednesday – Shepherd’s pie, peas and carrots, pudding;

Thursday – Cheesy chicken/broccoli/rice casserole, 4-way blend veggies, w/w bread, pears, sausage mayocoba bean soup;

Friday – Tuna casserole, veggie medley, sliced tomato, Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar, split pea soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, Use it or Lose it Exercise, 1-3 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of February 24 – February 28.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cheese Manicotti – (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Shredded Pork and Onion with Rice (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Baked Leg Quarters (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Ham and Cheese Sub (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of February 24 – February 28.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday –BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patty, orange juice;

Wednesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Thursday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon strips, orange juice.

