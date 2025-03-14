37°F
Nye County Senior Menus

March 14, 2025 - 6:47 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 17 – March 21.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeboundmealsforourregularseniorswillbedelivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. Foranyquestions,callthecenterat727-5008.

Monday – ST. PATRICK’S DAY: Corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, cake, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Open-faced roast beef sandwich mashed sweet potatoes, tossed calico veggie salad with honey mustard dressing, pineapple chunks, corn chowder soup;

Wednesday – Teriyaki pork, rice, Normandy blend veggies, strawberries, pudding, egg drop soup;

Thursday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, peaches and cream, garbanzo bean soup;

Friday – Tuna casserole, veggie medley, sliced tomato with Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, oatmeal date bar, cheesy cauliflower soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Infinity Hospice;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.; Free Tax Service, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursday – Knitting Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Free Tax Service, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, Use it or Lose it Exercise, 12:30-2 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of March 17 – March 21.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Rice Casserole – (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Cheeseburger (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of March 17 – March 21.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 to 10 a.m. For home delivery, call 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – Corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, Irish soda bread, cookie, berries cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED

Thursday – Fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew melon and cantaloupe, corn;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions, low-sodium bacon, hash browns, orange juice.

