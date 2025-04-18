58°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

April 18, 2025 - 4:01 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 21 – April 25.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeboundmealsforourregularseniorswillbedelivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. Foranyquestions,callthecenterat727-5008.

Monday – EASTER DINNER: Low-sodium spiral ham, yams, green bean casserole, w/w roll, whipped dessert, carrot/ginger soup;

Tuesday – Southwest chicken burger, baked beans, carrot sticks, pineapple chunks, corn chowder;

Wednesday – Roasted pork, roasted potatoes, Manhattan veggies, peaches, w/w roll, red bean soup;

Thursday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad w/ garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Chicken/low sodium bacon ranch casserole over penne pasta, corn, peaches, smash pie, Portuguese soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Easter Dinner, no activities;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – WellCare, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of April 21 – April 25.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cream Cheese Chicken Spaghetti (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Grilled Cheese on Rye (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Beef and Potato Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 21– April 25.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.For home delivery orforanyquestions,callthecenterat 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs w/veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches w/cottage cheese;

Tuesday –BBQ pork sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh green salad;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries w/veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Getting all your gear cleaned and organized and making sure ...
It’s all about the planning the hunt
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Getting all your gear cleaned and organized and making sure you are physically up to the challenge can make the difference between a successful hunt and one that is not.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: Newsom isn’t a new man
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A leopard can’t change its spots. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping the public won’t remember that.