Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 21 – April 25.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homeboundmealsforourregularseniorswillbedelivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. Foranyquestions,callthecenterat727-5008.

Monday – EASTER DINNER: Low-sodium spiral ham, yams, green bean casserole, w/w roll, whipped dessert, carrot/ginger soup;

Tuesday – Southwest chicken burger, baked beans, carrot sticks, pineapple chunks, corn chowder;

Wednesday – Roasted pork, roasted potatoes, Manhattan veggies, peaches, w/w roll, red bean soup;

Thursday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad w/ garlic French dressing, fruit cocktail, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Chicken/low sodium bacon ranch casserole over penne pasta, corn, peaches, smash pie, Portuguese soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Easter Dinner, no activities;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – WellCare, 10 a.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of April 21 – April 25.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are now served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cream Cheese Chicken Spaghetti (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Grilled Cheese on Rye (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Beef and Potato Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 21– April 25.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.For home delivery orforanyquestions,callthecenterat 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs w/veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches w/cottage cheese;

Tuesday –BBQ pork sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh green salad;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries w/veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice.