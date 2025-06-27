85°F
Nye County Senior Menus

June 27, 2025 - 4:01 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 30 – July 4.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, fettuccine noodles, Normandy blend veggies, brownies, carrot-ginger soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti, zucchini, salad w/creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, split pea soup;

Wednesday – Chicken teriyaki, rice, spinach, pineapple, DVH birthday cupcakes, egg drop soup;

Thursday – Lemon baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad w/fat-free French dressing, w/w roll, cantaloupe chunks, black bean spinach soup;

Friday – CLOSED – FOURTH OF JULY.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – CLOSED – FOURTH OF JULY.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 30 – July 4.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Smothered Pork Chops (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Philly Cheesesteak (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – CLOSED – FOURTH OF JULY.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 30 – July 4.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chicken cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed greens, fat-free Italian dressing, peanut cookies;

Friday – CLOSED – FOURTH OF JULY.

