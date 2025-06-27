Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week?
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 30 – July 4.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Swedish meatballs, fettuccine noodles, Normandy blend veggies, brownies, carrot-ginger soup;
Tuesday – Spaghetti, zucchini, salad w/creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, split pea soup;
Wednesday – Chicken teriyaki, rice, spinach, pineapple, DVH birthday cupcakes, egg drop soup;
Thursday – Lemon baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad w/fat-free French dressing, w/w roll, cantaloupe chunks, black bean spinach soup;
Friday – CLOSED – FOURTH OF JULY.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Crochet group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);
Thursday – Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – CLOSED – FOURTH OF JULY.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 30 – July 4.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.
Monday** – Smothered Pork Chops (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Philly Cheesesteak (Lunch —11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – CLOSED – FOURTH OF JULY.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of June 30 – July 4.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, orange juice;
Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Chicken cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed greens, fat-free Italian dressing, peanut cookies;
Friday – CLOSED – FOURTH OF JULY.