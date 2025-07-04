72°F
News

Nye County Senior Menus

July 4, 2025 - 4:09 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 7 – July 11.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Fourth of July BBQ: Pork ribs, baked beans, roasted corn, w/w roll, fresh fruit, vanilla pudding, veggie soup;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, roasted potato, country gravy, green beans, apricot muffin, garbanzo bean soup;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad w/low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia, corn chowder;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – Chicken tenders, tater tots, 4-way blend veggies, pineapple, clam chowder.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support – Pahrump Chapter, 12:30 p.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets (knitting club), 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 7 – July 11.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Turkey and Cheese Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Parmesan (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Beef Tacos (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken Patty on a Bun (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of July 7 – July 11.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – Seafood chowder, broccoli-stuffed potato, seasoned zucchini, rice crispie treat, fresh orange;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash slices, cantaloupe;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

