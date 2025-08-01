Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 4 – August 8.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, banana muffin, fruit cup, pork verde soup;

Tuesday – Tuna sandwich on croissant, yellow squash, lentil soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon, minestrone soup;

Thursday – Swedish meatballs, Normandy blend veggies, mandarin oranges, DVH birthday cupcakes, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Chicken and waffles, green beans, fruit, brownies, chicken noodle soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 4 – August 8.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w/sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Arroz con pollo, steamed spinach, 3-bean salad, vanilla yogurt, hot fruit compote;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin. yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 4 – August 8.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Fish and Chips (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)