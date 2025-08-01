100°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

August 1, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 4 – August 8.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, banana muffin, fruit cup, pork verde soup;

Tuesday – Tuna sandwich on croissant, yellow squash, lentil soup;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon, minestrone soup;

Thursday – Swedish meatballs, Normandy blend veggies, mandarin oranges, DVH birthday cupcakes, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Chicken and waffles, green beans, fruit, brownies, chicken noodle soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 4 – August 8.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w/sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Arroz con pollo, steamed spinach, 3-bean salad, vanilla yogurt, hot fruit compote;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin. yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 4 – August 8.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Fish and Chips (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Two parcels totaling one acre just northeast of the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Ave. ...
Warehouse zone change denied
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The proposed project’s lack of specifics caused too much concern among officials.

Elizabeth ‘Kay’ Tippery built and decorated her Pahrump property with her brother before he ...
Pahrump woman warns of $10,000 scam
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Elizabeth ‘Kay’ Tippery, 78, lost $10,000 to a phone scam while she believed she was speaking with a Wells Fargo representative.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Pahrump Town Board — Up or Down?
By Philip S. Bovee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It deserves informed, thoughtful consideration and a vote by the people.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Hopefully those responsible for the years of deceit on the U.S. public and transgressions of others, at least suffer some shame and public humiliations.