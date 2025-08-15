Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 18 – August 22.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken parmesan over spaghetti, mixed green salad, mixed veggies, peaches, black bean soup;

Tuesday – Loaded mac and cheese with bacon, 4-way veggie blend, fresh fruit, brownie, goulash soup;

Wednesday – Cajun-style baked cod, broccoli-stuffed potato, garden salad with low-fat/low-sodium Caesar Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, fresh orange, carrot ginger soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, w/w bread, fruit cup, creamy potato soup;

Friday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin square, red bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Physicians Choice, b/p, vitals check, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Scan Medical, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 18 – August 22.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Stuffed Bell Peppers (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef and Gravy over Noodles (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Turkey Lasagna (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Creamy Italian Spaghetti (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 18 – August 22.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Fish tacos, frijoles Charros, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, low-sodium corn;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.