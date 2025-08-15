81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

August 15, 2025 - 4:05 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 18 – August 22.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken parmesan over spaghetti, mixed green salad, mixed veggies, peaches, black bean soup;

Tuesday – Loaded mac and cheese with bacon, 4-way veggie blend, fresh fruit, brownie, goulash soup;

Wednesday – Cajun-style baked cod, broccoli-stuffed potato, garden salad with low-fat/low-sodium Caesar Italian dressing, cracked wheat bread, fresh orange, carrot ginger soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, w/w bread, fruit cup, creamy potato soup;

Friday – Chef’s salad, mandarin oranges, oatmeal muffin square, red bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Physicians Choice, b/p, vitals check, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Scan Medical, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 18 – August 22.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Stuffed Bell Peppers (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef and Gravy over Noodles (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Turkey Lasagna (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Creamy Italian Spaghetti (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 18 – August 22.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Fish tacos, frijoles Charros, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, low-sodium corn;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, crispy bacon strips, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Nevaeh Miller, 18, remains in custody, with bail, for charges in connection to the murder of Jo ...
Miller remains in custody with bail
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Attorney’s request to release on her own recognisance denied.

Vacant land, particularly areas with salt cedars or other vegetation that provide shade, is oft ...
Private land squatters law adjusted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The “Jabbour” amendment requires homeless to immediately vacate land their are illegally occupying.