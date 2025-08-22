Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 25 – August 29.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, chocolate chip muffins, fresh fruit, beefy veggie soup;

Tuesday – Open-faced pastrami sandwich with Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, mixed veggies, fresh fruit, corn chowder;

Wednesday – Philly baked potato, broccoli, applesauce, Italian meatball soup;

Thursday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, chicken rice soup;

Friday – LABOR DAY BBQ: Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, pasta salad, fresh fruit, creamy potato bacon soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Watercolor class, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30;

Tuesday – Crochet class, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 5-8 p.m., (for info call Judith 805-647-4338);

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 25 – August 29.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, zucchini, colorful salad, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 25 – August 29.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3.

And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Ribs (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Meatball Subs (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Philly Cheesesteak Pasta (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Corn Dog Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)