Nye County Senior Menus

August 29, 2025 - 4:09 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 1 – September 5.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday – Tuna-stuffed tomato, apricot bran muffin, fresh mandarin orange, creamy potato soup;

Wednesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, pears, DVH birthday cupcakes, split pea soup;

Thursday – Spaghetti, zucchini, colorful salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, Smart Balance unsalted butter, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, broccoli-stuffed potato, steamed carrots, w/w bread, Smart Balance unsalted butter, honeydew melon, corn chowder soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Infinity Hospice, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 1 – September 5.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3.

And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday – Beef Tacos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Spaghetti with Chicken and White Sauce (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Mini Pizza (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of September 1 – September 5.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday – BBQ beef sandwich, corn on the cob, steamed spinach, creamy coleslaw, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.

