Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 8 – September 12.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Sloppy Joe on w/w bun, corn, pears, pork verde soup;

Tuesday – Grilled chicken, veggies, rice, cake, red bean soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, fruit cup, w/w bread, chicken noodle soup;

Thursday – Herb-baked chicken, sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, muffin, black bean soup;

Friday – Veggie lasagna, chopped spinach, low-fat/low-sodium Italian dressing, garlic bread, fresh oranges, beef barley soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Parkinson’s Awareness, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Ladies, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 8 – September 12.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Sloppy Joes (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Country-Fried Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Chicken Strips with Potato Wedges (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Baked Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of September 8 – September 12.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage and eggs, home fries with veggies, mixed berries, w/w toast, orange juice;

Tuesday – Arroz con pollo, steamed spinach, three-bean salad, vanilla yogurt, hot fruit compote;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with Balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed-grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice.