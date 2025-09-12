Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 15 – September 19.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Turkey chili, rye bread, Smart Balance unsalted butter, layered salad, creamy vegetable soup;

Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, 4-way blend veggies, lemon bars, Italian wedding soup;

Wednesday – Pulled pork over tortilla, rice, stir-fry veggies, brownie, goulash soup;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, beef and rice soup;

Friday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, chicken pinto bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday –Rippets Knitting Ladies, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 15 – September 19.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Baked Leg Quarters (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef and Bean Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Cheeseburger Mac (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Creamy Italian Spaghetti (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of September 8 – September 12.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice;

Tuesday –BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash, cantaloupe;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.