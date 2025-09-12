Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week?
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 15 – September 19.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Turkey chili, rye bread, Smart Balance unsalted butter, layered salad, creamy vegetable soup;
Tuesday – Swedish meatballs, noodles, 4-way blend veggies, lemon bars, Italian wedding soup;
Wednesday – Pulled pork over tortilla, rice, stir-fry veggies, brownie, goulash soup;
Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, beef and rice soup;
Friday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach, low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, chicken pinto bean soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.;
Thursday –Rippets Knitting Ladies, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.
Monday** – Baked Leg Quarters (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Beef and Bean Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday –Cheeseburger Mac (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday – Creamy Italian Spaghetti (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of September 8 – September 12.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice;
Tuesday –BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Lentil soup, tuna salad sandwich, yellow squash, cantaloupe;
Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.