Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 29 – October 3.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Turkey salad, croutons, pasta salad, fruit cup, beefy potato bacon soup;

Tuesday – Loaded bacon mac and cheese, Normandy blend veggies, fresh fruit, cake, chicken rice soup;

Wednesday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad w/creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango fruit cup, split pea soup;

Thursday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, muffins, cream of mushroom soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, broccoli-stuffed potato, steamed carrots, w/w bread, honeydew melon, chili mac soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12;30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Insurance-Medicare, 10 a.m.; Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 4 p.m.;

Thursday –Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Heather – Medicare, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of September 29 – October 3.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low fat bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew/cantaloupe melon, low-sodium corn;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Deviled pork chop, baked potato, fat-free sour cream, chives, steamed Brussels sprouts, colorful salad;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, home fries. Low-sodium sausage, peaches with cottage cheese.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 29 – October 3.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Country-fried Steak (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Salad Sandwich (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Open-faced Turkey Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Beef Stroganoff (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)