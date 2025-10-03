76°F
weather icon Windy
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Menus

October 3, 2025 - 4:04 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 6 – October 10.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Garlic parmesan meatball sub, tater tots, Normandy blend veggies, fruit, cheddar broccoli soup;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach/carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon, veggie rice soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, w/w bread, fruit cup, northern bean/bacon soup;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, green beans, cake, creamy spinach soup;

Friday – Open-faced turkey melt on sourdough bread, baked beans, peaches, cheeseburger soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Nikki – Physicians Choice, Open Enrollment; Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Deborah – Medicare Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 4 p.m.;

Thursday – Parkinson’s Meeting, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; AT&T Cellphone Class, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 6 – October 10.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with sausage/scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, peanut cookies;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Pork Verde with beans and rice, Mexican corn saute, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 6 – October 10.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5.

Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Fajitas (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Scampi with Rice (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Cheese Manicotti (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Fried Cabbage and Beef (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Next Fourth of July marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independen ...
America250: Recognizing Hispanic and Latino contributions
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

During this special month it’s important to acknowledge the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos on America going into the nation’s 250th birthday.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Bovee: Jimmy Kimmel — He’s Back
By Philip S. Bovee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

All things considered, Disney decided to give Kimmel a chance to “Show me the money.”

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

In reference to Dr.Tom Waters’ letter that Pahrump needs a town board, I must disagree. A new town board would simply be redundant and offer nothing of value.