Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 6 – October 10.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Garlic parmesan meatball sub, tater tots, Normandy blend veggies, fruit, cheddar broccoli soup;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, sour cream potato salad, steamed spinach/carrots and peas, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon, veggie rice soup;

Wednesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, w/w bread, fruit cup, northern bean/bacon soup;

Thursday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, green beans, cake, creamy spinach soup;

Friday – Open-faced turkey melt on sourdough bread, baked beans, peaches, cheeseburger soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Nikki – Physicians Choice, Open Enrollment; Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Deborah – Medicare Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 4 p.m.;

Thursday – Parkinson’s Meeting, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; AT&T Cellphone Class, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 6 – October 10.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with sausage/scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken cacciatore, baked acorn squash, mixed green salad, fat-free creamy Italian dressing, peanut cookies;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Pork Verde with beans and rice, Mexican corn saute, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 6 – October 10.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5.

Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Fajitas (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken Scampi with Rice (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Cheese Manicotti (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Fried Cabbage and Beef (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)