Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 13 – October 17.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Seared low-sodium ham and pineapple over black bean rice, stir-fry veggies, muffins, cabbage soup;

Tuesday – Shredded chicken cranberry salad, pasta, pudding, fruit, beef and barley soup;

Wednesday – Shepherd’s pie, fresh spinach salad with Italian dressing, apricot bran muffin, banana, black bean chicken soup;

Thursday – Turkey casserole, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, chicken veggie soup;

Friday – Salmon, angel hair pasta, asparagus, oranges, stuffed bell pepper soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Craft class, 10 a.m.; Blind Support Meeting, 12:30 p.m.; Cribbage Club, 4 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Heather, Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Saturday – MONSTER MASH HALLOWEEN DANCE, 5-9 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 13 – October 17.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter, orange juice;

Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad with balsamic vinaigrette, dinner roll, pears and cottage cheese;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Fish tacos, frijoles charros, honeydew/cantaloupe melon, low-sodium corn;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon strips, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 13 – October 17.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3.

And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Beef Tacos (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Biscuits and Gravy with Sausage (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday –Spaghetti and Meatballs (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Breaded Chicken Tenders (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)