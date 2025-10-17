74°F
Nye County Senior Menus

October 17, 2025 - 4:04 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 20 – October 24.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Baked pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, mixed green salad, low-fat French dressing, w/w roll, banana, French onion soup;

Tuesday – Baked chicken Alfredo, peas and carrots, cake, fruit, creamy potato soup;

Wednesday – Open-faced roast beef sandwich on w/w bread, potato salad, corn, applesauce, lentil soup;

Thursday – Malibu chicken, Swiss cheese, mac salad, veggie blend, pears, tomato basil soup;

Friday – Cajun style baked cod, low-sodium/low-fat creamed corn, parsley potatoes, fresh spinach with honey dressing, 7-grain bread, tropical fruit, Italian sausage tortellini soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Club, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Deborah - Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Craft class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dancing, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of October 20 – October 24.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad with honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of October 20 – October 24.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Chicken Quarter (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Lasagna (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken and Rice Casserole (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chili Dogs (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Tuna Salad Sandwich (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

