Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 3 – November 7.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, 7-grain bread, salad with creamy Italian dressing, orange-mango fruit cup, split pea soup;

Tuesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, cake, pork verde soup;

Wednesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, w/w roll, 4-way veggies, pears, lentil soup;

Thursday – Orange chicken, rice, stir-fry veggies, pineapple chunks, egg drop soup;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, broccoli-stuffed potato, steamed carrots, w/w bread, honeydew melon, chicken diablo soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Dementia-friendly Seminar on Scams and Frauds, 10:30 a.m.;

Wednesday – Farmers - Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Parkinson’s group, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 3 – November 7.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Reuben Sliders (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Scampi (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Fish (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of November 3 – November 7.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Tuesday – Beef enchiladas, colorful salad with garlic-French dressing, fruit cocktail, zucchini and tomato salad;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Pork chow mein, chopped spinach, balsamic vinaigrette dressing, w/w bread, sliced pineapple;

Friday – Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.