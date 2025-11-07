Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 10 – November 14.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Grilled low-sodium ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, Normandy blend veggies, tropical fruit, tomato basil soup;

Tuesday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;

Wednesday – Chicken pasta, herbed veggie medley, chopped fresh spinach w/honey dressing, w/w roll, spiced applesauce, black bean spinach soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, w/w bread, Chantilly fruit cup, chicken noodle soup;

Friday – Baked ziti, peas and carrots, peaches, pinto bean soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;

Wednesday – No Activities;

Thursday – Deborah – Medicare Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 10 – November 14.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Salisbury Steak (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cheeseburger Sliders (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Breaded Chicken Tenders (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday –Sloppy Joes (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Lazy Chicken Parmesan (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of November 10 – November 14.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w/sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage, home fries w/veggies, scrambled eggs, peaches with cottage cheese.