Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week?
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 10 – November 14.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Grilled low-sodium ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad, Normandy blend veggies, tropical fruit, tomato basil soup;
Tuesday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;
Wednesday – Chicken pasta, herbed veggie medley, chopped fresh spinach w/honey dressing, w/w roll, spiced applesauce, black bean spinach soup;
Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, w/w bread, Chantilly fruit cup, chicken noodle soup;
Friday – Baked ziti, peas and carrots, peaches, pinto bean soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – CLOSED – VETERANS DAY;
Wednesday – No Activities;
Thursday – Deborah – Medicare Open Enrollment, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 10 – November 14.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.
Monday** – Salisbury Steak (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Cheeseburger Sliders (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – Breaded Chicken Tenders (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday –Sloppy Joes (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Lazy Chicken Parmesan (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of November 10 – November 14.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w/sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice;
Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;
Friday – BREAKFAST: Low-sodium sausage, home fries w/veggies, scrambled eggs, peaches with cottage cheese.