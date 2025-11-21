Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 24 – November 28.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Shepherds pie, fresh spinach salad w/low-sodium Italian dressing, apricot bran, cream of mushroom soup;

Tuesday – Pork roast, rice and black beans, 4-way blend veggies, peaches, tortellini soup;

Wednesday – THANKSGIVING DINNER: turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, yams, green bean casserole, w/w roll, fruit salad;

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY;

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING FAMILY DAY.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – THANKSGIVING DINNER – NO ACTIVITIES;

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY;

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING FAMILY DAY.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of November 24 – November 28.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Thanksgiving Dinner (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Cheeseburger (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Leftover Day (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY;

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING FAMILY DAY.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of November 24 – November 28.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING DAY;

Friday – CLOSED – THANKSGIVING FAMILY DAY.