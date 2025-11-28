Nye County Senior Menus
What’s on the menu this week?
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 1 – December 5.
The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.
Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, colorful salad w/creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;
Tuesday – Chicken Marsala, fettucine, peas and carrots, red velvet cookies, creamy veggie soup;
Wednesday – Turkey chili, rice, Normandy blend veggies, peaches, split pea soup;
Thursday – Pork roast, brown gravy, roasted potatoes, spinach, pears, goulash soup;
Friday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, steamed carrots, pineapple bits in juice, potato soup.
ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)
Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.;
Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.;
Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;
Friday – Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 1 – December 5.
Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.
Monday** – Baked Leg Quarters (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)
Tuesday – Beef Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Wednesday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Thursday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Friday – Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change for the week of December 1 – December 5.
Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.
Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;
Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;
Wednesday – CLOSED;
Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage w/red peppers, elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh banana;
Friday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage.