Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 1 – December 5.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Spaghetti, zucchini, colorful salad w/creamy Italian dressing, 7-grain bread, orange-mango cup, lentil soup;

Tuesday – Chicken Marsala, fettucine, peas and carrots, red velvet cookies, creamy veggie soup;

Wednesday – Turkey chili, rice, Normandy blend veggies, peaches, split pea soup;

Thursday – Pork roast, brown gravy, roasted potatoes, spinach, pears, goulash soup;

Friday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, steamed carrots, pineapple bits in juice, potato soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; haircuts, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 1 – December 5.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5; under 60, $6; and kids under 17, $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bags for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$. Senior meals $6, guests $7, and soup & salad only, $3.

Monday** – Baked Leg Quarters (Dinner – 5-6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Enchiladas (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of December 1 – December 5.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Cheese omelet, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage patties, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken noodle soup, French bread pizza, colorful salad, yogurt;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage w/red peppers, elbow macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, fresh banana;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium sausage.