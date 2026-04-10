Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 13 – April 17.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, French baked potatoes, strawberry-banana yogurt, gumbo soup;

Tuesday – Cowboy beef casserole, green beans, pears, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Country-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, muffin, cream of mushroom soup;

Thursday – Low-sodium ham and beans, pineapple, spinach, Minestrone soup;

Friday – Fish tacos, frijoles, churros, cantaloupe/honeydew melon, oriental vegetable soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Crochet Club, 10 a.m.-noon; Haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft class, 10 a.m.; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Haircuts, 9-11 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of April 13 – April 17.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Sloppy Joes (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Breaded Chicken Strips (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Biscuits and Gravy, Sausage and Potatoes (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Shepherd’s Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of April 13 – April 17.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted herb potatoes, low-sodium/low fat bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Chili-cheese baked potato, steamed carrots, w/w banana muffin, yogurt;

Friday –BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, orange juice.