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Nye County Senior Menus

May 22, 2026 - 4:15 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 25 – May 29.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday – Cowboy casserole, shell pasta, Manhattan blend veggies, pears, lentil soup;

Wednesday – Mambo pork roast, corn muffin, broccoli, tossed salad w/garlic French dressing, cantaloupe, chicken veggie soup;

Thursday – Chicken in orange sauce, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, garden salad w/low-sodium French dressing, 7-grain bread, peach yogurt, egg drop soup;

Friday – Low-sodium ham, collard greens, cornbread, berry cup, Diablo soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10:30 a.m.; George Wehrly, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.; Bunco, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Early voting – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 25 – May 29.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Chicken Cordon Bleu – (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Beef Tacos (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Breaded Chicken Tenders (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Spaghetti with White Sauce and Chicken (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Cheeseburgers (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of May 25 – May 29.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED – MEMORIAL DAY;

Tuesday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed spinach, w/w bread, fruit cup;

Friday –BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

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