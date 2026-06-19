Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 22 – June 26.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – FATHER’S DAY LUNCH: Big Daddy hamburger, low-sodium ketchup/fat-free mayo, lettuce/tomato, baked beans, fresh fruit, dumpling soup;

Tuesday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, mixed berry cup, w/w bread, chicken noodle soup;

Wednesday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, broccoli, mixed berry cup, beef barley soup;

Thursday – Kielbasa, pepper chunks, sauerkraut, kidney beans, peaches, cabbage soup;

Friday – Roast beef sub, shredded lettuce/tomato, tater tots, fruit pudding, vegetable soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Class, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.-noon; Nevada Eye Physicians, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 22 – June 26.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Baked Ckn. Leg Quarter (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Sausage, Potato and Cabbage Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – BLT (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Pot Pie (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Smoked Sausage on a Bun (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of June 22 – June 26.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, crisp bacon strips, orange juice;

Tuesday – Chicken pasta Primavera, colorful salad, low-sodium salad dressing, garlic bread, citrus delight;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Deviled pork chop, baked potato, fat-free sour cream, chives, colorful salad, steamed Brussels sprouts;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito w, sausage/scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice