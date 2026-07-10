Nye County Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 13 – July 17.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Mac and cheese, steamed spinach, broccoli, mixed berry cup, beef noodle soup;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, collard greens, peaches, Portuguese soup;

Wednesday – Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, Normandy blend veggies, strawberry cup, beef ravioli soup;

Thursday – Turkey chili, cornbread, mixed green salad, low-sodium/low-fat Italian dressing, ambrosia, dumpling soup;

Friday – Salmon, rice, Manhattan veggies, lemon bars, carrot ginger soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Ladies, 10 a.m.-noon; Blind Support Meeting, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Craft Class, 10 a.m.-noon; Cribbage Club, 4-8 p.m.;

Thursday – Rippitts Knitting Group, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of July 13 – July 17.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, home fries, low-sodium sausage patties, peaches with cottage cheese;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, broccoli and cauliflower, fresh green salad;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, wheat bread, strawberries;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Breakfast burrito with sausage and scrambled eggs, chunky salsa, hash browns, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of July 13 – July 17.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Country-Fried Steak (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Wings and Tenders (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Beef and Potato Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Chicken Tetrazzini (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Cheeseburger Sliders (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)