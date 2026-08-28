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Nye County Senior Menus

August 28, 2026 - 4:14 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 31 – September 4.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available. Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 775-727-5008.

Monday – Shredded pork and cheese smothered burrito, Mexicorn, churros, pork verde soup;

Tuesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini salad, w/w bread, orange-mango cup, chicken and rice soup;

Wednesday – Teriyaki chicken stir fry, white rice, mixed berry cup, won ton soup;

Thursday – Lasagna w/Italian sausage, Normandy veggies, garlic bread, cake, Italian wedding soup;

Friday – Labor Day BBQ: Hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, corn on the cob, popsicles, veggie soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading Hearts, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Crochet Group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday – Nevada Senior Law Program, 10 a.m.;

Thursday – Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Medicare – Deborah, 10 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Labor Day BBQ

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 31 – September 4.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays** meals are served from 5-6:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. Everyone is always welcome! The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $6; under 60, $7; and kids under 17, $6. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc. — your shopping makes us $$.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner - 5 to 6:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Bagel with Cheese and Sausage (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Country-Fried Steak (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Corndog (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Leftover Day Casserole (Lunch - 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

The Beatty Senior Center now sells a good selection of fresh produce, breads and eggs.

Hours: Mon. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tues.–Wed. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thur. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change for the week of August 31 – September 4.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – BREAKFAST: Spanish omelet, oatmeal, mixed grain bread, low-sodium creamy peanut butter;

Tuesday – Fish tacos, frijoles charros, low-sodium corn, cantaloupe, honeydew melon;

Wednesday – CLOSED;

Thursday – Beef patty on w/w bun, sliced tomato, lettuce leaf, baked beans;

Friday – BREAKFAST: Scrambled eggs with veggies, low-sodium sausage, home fries, peaches with cottage cheese.

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