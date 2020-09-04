Nye County set to launch COVID-19 grant program for small businesses

Earlier this summer, notice was received that more than $8 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding had been allocated for use and distribution by Nye County and, following the development of its CARES Act funding policy, the county is ready to launch its first grant program to put those dollars to work.

Getty Images On Sept. 8 Nye County will launch its grant program to assist small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The grant program targets one of the hardest hit segments of the population, small business owners who have been struggling to survive the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. But those hoping to secure funding for their businesses must act fast, as there is only so much to go around.

“Nye County will begin accepting applications Tuesday, Sept. 8 for a small business grant program designed to help businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” an announcement from Nye County stated. “The applications will be accepted through Oct. 6 and grants will be awarded on an as-needed and first-come, first-served basis.”

Eligibility depends on a variety of factors, with the Nevada Association of Counties website providing details on the general guidelines for the small business grant program in Nye County.

All businesses that have previously received Small Business Administration funding in the form of either Economic Injury Disaster Loans or Paycheck Protection Program monies can apply for the Nye County small business grants program.

Applicants must have an active state of Nevada business license as well as an active local county or town business license and must have been in operation for at least six months prior to March 15, when the COVID-19 pandemic initially hit the state. Applicants must provide a summary of how the pandemic has impacted their business and must show a financial hardship through a monthly profit and loss statement or a profit and loss comparison to the same time period in 2019. A plan detailing how the grant funding will be used must also be included.

The Nye County small business grants program is not open to businesses with more than 19 employees or those that operate cannabis or adult-oriented businesses. Nonprofits are also not eligible for the program.

Further details on eligibility and funding amounts, as well as a preview of the application form, can be found at www.nvnaco.org

“Small businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy, when they are strong, we are strong,” Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig stated. “We know that businesses and their employees were struggling during the restrictions and closures as a part of the response to the pandemic. The county is committed to assisting those in need as much as possible.”

Small business owners will not have to undertake the application process alone, either, as the county has partnered with the University of Nevada’s Small Business Development Center to provide assistance to those applying for the county grants program.

“Request free and confidential assistance at www.nevadasbdc.org or call 800-240-7094 to make an appointment with a counselor through one of their 13 statewide locations,” the announcement directed. “The funding for this program comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. We urge all eligible businesses impacted by COVID-19 to seek grant funding through this program.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com