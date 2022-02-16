Nye County sheriff responds to accusations of captain’s misconduct

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly issued a response Tuesday afternoon, following an i nvestigation by the Las Vegas Review Journal into the conduct of Capt. David Boruchowitz. It appears here in its entirety:

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly issued a response Tuesday afternoon, following an investigation by the Las Vegas Review Journal into the alleged misconduct of Capt. David Boruchowitz. It appears here in its entirety:

The Nye County Sheriff and Chair of the Nye County Board of County Commissioners is aware of allegations made by a reporter in the Las Vegas Review Journal accusing the Sheriff and her staff and Nye County Administration and their staff of numerous offenses.

The article included numerous allegations which have been investigated and adjudicated previously. The article contains numerous inaccuracies, lies and innuendos, however, the new matters primarily center around pending litigation and personnel matters which we cannot comment on. Past administrations responded to reporters in a knee jerk fashion, however, Sheriff Wehrly will not be wallowing in the mud with reporters, and certainly not over almost decade old repeat allegations from previous administrations.

The Sheriff’s staff is committed to spending their time protecting and serving the public and will not be engaging in public banters with criminals who are defending themselves using a newspaper reporter.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and Nye County as a whole do not appreciate the attempt to incite local unrest, destroy our tourist businesses and attempting to dissuade people from moving to Nye County communities.

As always allegations of misconduct by Sheriff’s staff can be reported to the Sheriff by calling 775-751-7000 or via the form at www.nyecountysheriffsoffice.co m or to the Peace Officer Review Board by submitting online at www.nyecounty.net. Appropriate action will be taken at the conclusion of all investigations in accordance with law and applicable collective bargaining agreements.

This is our only comment.

Sheriff Sharon Wehrly