Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigating Pahrump area shooting

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking leads regarding a recent suspicious shooting on Bronco Street.

The incident, according to a video news release, occurred on Tuesday, May 28, at approximately 9 p.m.

“The male victim had been shot in the stomach and was flown to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas for treatment,” the release stated. “There were four additional unidentified individuals present in the residence at the time of the shooting who all fled the scene, and the victim is being uncooperative with sheriff’s deputies regarding the details of the shooting.”

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000, or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us

