Nye County Sheriff’s Office joins statewide campaign to bring attention to distracted driving.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the Joining Forces Distracted Driver Campaign to focus on distracted driving violations in hopes to prevent them.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other Silver State law enforcement agencies for the Joining Forces Distracted Driver Campaign.

“The Distracted Driver Campaign aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible patrols across the state of Nevada with the goal of keeping motorists safe by educating the motoring public about the dangers of distracted driving,” explained an official press release.

The campaign began on Aug. 14 and will continue until Sept. 1.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill said that these Joining Forces campaigns bring focus to specific violations, to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities related to said violation.

“It’s a concentration of our efforts during a period of time all throughout the state,” explained Sheriff McGill.

Texting while driving, holding a cell phone while driving, having a dog in your lap while driving, and eating while driving are some of the most common distractions Sheriff McGill says they see on a regular basis.

“People not paying attention to what they’re doing while they’re driving causes car crashes, injuries, and even deaths,” said Sheriff McGill.

Sheriff McGill says some of easiest ways to prevent distracted driving are to use a car’s hands-free Bluetooth feature for calling, eating before driving, and to leave pets at home or not put them in your lap while behind the wheel.

“The Nye County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on Nevada’s roadways to zero through increasing public awareness about the dangers of speeding, driving unrestrained, impaired driving, distracted driving and more,” explained the official press release.

To learn more about safe driving in the Battle Born State visit zerofatalitiesnv.com.

For information about the Nye County Sheriff’s Office visit nyecountysheriffsoffice.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Joining Forces Distracted Driver Campaign