With a search warrant secured, Nye County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to locate a wanted suspect along the 600 block of East Street on Monday, Oct. 15.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Deputies with guns drawn, attempt to gain access to a trailer along the 600 block of East Street where a wanted suspect was believed to be residing on Oct. 15. The man, identified as James Raymond Carter, 50, of Pahrump, is wanted on several outstanding warrants, according to the sheriff's office. As of Tuesday Oct. 23, sheriff's deputies said Carter is still at large.

The man, identified as James Raymond Carter, 50, of Pahrump, is wanted on several outstanding warrants. As of Tuesday, Oct. 23, sheriff’s deputies said Carter was still at large.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.