News

Nye County Social Services Fair returning for fifth year

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 15, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County Health and Human Services is on a mission to connect the people with the resources and services they need and one of the best ways the department has found to accomplish this is by holding its Social Services Fair each year.

This year’s event, the 5th Annual Social Services Fair, is set for tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 16 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump.

The fair is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m., with dozens of vendors signed up to take part.

“Nye County is excited to be holding this event for the fifth consecutive year and we encourage the entire community to come out and see all the amazing services and resources that are available to them,” Health and Human Services Director and Deputy Public Guardian Karyn Smith said. “We will be raffling off numerous baskets filled with goodies from the different vendors that participate. It is a fun event and there is so much to learn about the resources that are available to us all.”

Smith explained that the goal of the fair is quite simple, creating awareness and connections between resources and potential clients, and the evidence from the last four years shows that the event has been well-received, not only by attendees but by the many organizations, businesses and other entities that participate as vendors each year.

“Nye County Health and Human Services works to put this fair together each year so that the residents are aware of what resources and services are available to them. Each year we continue to increase in the number of vendors and residents that participate, proving that it is a valuable event,” Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We have received nothing but positive feedback, ranging from how impressed people were with the community turnout, the number of vendors that participate and how organized it has been.”

More than 250 people turned out for the event last year and organizers are optimistic that the 2020 fair will continue the growing trend seen by the fair in past years.

An announcement for the Social Services Fair detailed that attendees can expect to see approximately 50 different vendors, which will be providing both verbal information and educational materials regarding a vast array of services and resources.

There will be vendors specific to senior services and veterans’ services, transportation and child support, legal aid, dental, homeless outreach and much more.

Representatives from state agencies such as Nevada WIC and Nevada Welfare will also be on site and attendees can learn more about Social Security at the fair as well.

In addition, a few new additions will be making their debut at the Social Services Fair this year, including no-cost dental cleanings and free HIV and STD testing, along with a DUI simulator that gives users the chance to experience just how much impairment can effect a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle.

For more information contact Nye County Health and Human Services Eligibility Specialist Irene Dunlap at idunlap@co.nye.nv.us or call 775-751-7095.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Erika Gerling, board treasurer, far left, ...
Visions for future of Beatty discussed at town meeting
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

How do residents of Beatty view their community, and what do they want its future and mission to be? Those were the questions under consideration at a gathering of individual citizens, business and organizational representatives in the Beatty Community Center Wednesday evening, Jan. 8.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Library is located at 701 East Street ...
Years-old Pahrump Library policy already bans weapons, historically unenforced
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last four months, the local community has been agitating about a possible ban on firearms in the story room at the Pahrump Community Library. But according to the library’s general rules of conduct policy, “weapons” have been forbidden at the library as a whole for many years.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik of Realty Executives in Action in Pahrump ...
Pahrump Realtor receives award
Staff Report

A Pahrump area real estate professional has been recognized for efforts in the industry in 2019.

Thinkstock The IRS Free File program opened on Jan. 10. Qualifying taxpayers can start their 20 ...
Get a head start on filing 2019 taxes
Staff Report

Some taxpayers can get an early start on filing their federal income taxes for the 2020 season.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times T-Mobile works to open a new store at 20 S. Highway 160 at ...
T-Mobile builds Pahrump presence
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A wireless company is opening a new retail store in Pahrump.

California Lottery
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Jan. 11 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $13 million.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/file Democratic Party active registered voters state ...
Nevada reports increase in active registered voters
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 11,007 active registered voters statewide during the month of December 2019 as compared to November 2019.

(Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Census 2020: What you need to know
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Are you prepared to take the 2020 Census? Here are tips for participating in the headcount online, by mail and over the phone. And census takers are still needed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A woman visiting from Canada, won $779,384.13 on an Aristoc ...
Canadian visitor hits jackpot at Road House Casino
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Canadian retiree who walked into Terrible’s Road House Casino on Saturday, Jan. 4, later walked out after hitting a small fortune.