Nye County Social Services Fair returning for fifth year

Nye County Health and Human Services is on a mission to connect the people with the resources and services they need and one of the best ways the department has found to accomplish this is by holding its Social Services Fair each year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This 2019 file photo shows Sandy Jennings explaining the VETrans Bus Service to a local resident during the Social Services Fair. This year's fair will take place tomorrow, Jan. 16.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A file photo from 2018, this shot shows Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group Chairman Dr. Tom Waters speaking with residents during a previous Social Services Fair.

This year’s event, the 5th Annual Social Services Fair, is set for tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 16 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump.

The fair is scheduled to kick off at 9 a.m. and will run until 2 p.m., with dozens of vendors signed up to take part.

“Nye County is excited to be holding this event for the fifth consecutive year and we encourage the entire community to come out and see all the amazing services and resources that are available to them,” Health and Human Services Director and Deputy Public Guardian Karyn Smith said. “We will be raffling off numerous baskets filled with goodies from the different vendors that participate. It is a fun event and there is so much to learn about the resources that are available to us all.”

Smith explained that the goal of the fair is quite simple, creating awareness and connections between resources and potential clients, and the evidence from the last four years shows that the event has been well-received, not only by attendees but by the many organizations, businesses and other entities that participate as vendors each year.

“Nye County Health and Human Services works to put this fair together each year so that the residents are aware of what resources and services are available to them. Each year we continue to increase in the number of vendors and residents that participate, proving that it is a valuable event,” Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We have received nothing but positive feedback, ranging from how impressed people were with the community turnout, the number of vendors that participate and how organized it has been.”

More than 250 people turned out for the event last year and organizers are optimistic that the 2020 fair will continue the growing trend seen by the fair in past years.

An announcement for the Social Services Fair detailed that attendees can expect to see approximately 50 different vendors, which will be providing both verbal information and educational materials regarding a vast array of services and resources.

There will be vendors specific to senior services and veterans’ services, transportation and child support, legal aid, dental, homeless outreach and much more.

Representatives from state agencies such as Nevada WIC and Nevada Welfare will also be on site and attendees can learn more about Social Security at the fair as well.

In addition, a few new additions will be making their debut at the Social Services Fair this year, including no-cost dental cleanings and free HIV and STD testing, along with a DUI simulator that gives users the chance to experience just how much impairment can effect a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle.

For more information contact Nye County Health and Human Services Eligibility Specialist Irene Dunlap at idunlap@co.nye.nv.us or call 775-751-7095.

